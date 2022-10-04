Fire-Boltt signs actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador

Advani, said, “I’m delighted to associate with them as they are at the helm of fitness, style, and aesthetic. Fitness for me is imperative and I religiously follow it, even on dull days it’s a mood lifter. Given the fact that the brand is ‘Made in India’ and made its mark in the market in such a short period of time is remarkable."Arnav Kishore, founder & CEO of the firm added, “We are ecstatic to collaborate with Kiara Advani. Her personality resonates well with our brand positioning. Her personality coupled with her fitness & style quotient is in sync with our vision of an evolved lifestyle for all countrymen ushered in by lifestyle devices such as a smartwatch. Just like a cell phone in every hand is a reality today, we want a smartwatch on every wrist in wake of the new normal. Our association with Kiara coupled with our existing associations with Virat Kohli and Vicky Kaushal is a step towards that."Aayushi Kishore, the company’s co-founder said, “We are a firm believer in creating an ecosystem that addresses consumer demands with uniquely crafted products that are innovative yet stylish. She will play a pivotal role in establishing us as one of the biggest and most trusted brands in the smart wearable category. Therefore, we are full steam ahead to capitalize on this opportunity and further penetrate the market with utmost dominance. With brand associations, special offers, social media contests, and many other activations we aim to build bridges for an active communication channel with the consumers." The India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, up 20.1% YoY (year-over-year) according to the recent data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) ‘India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker’. This growth can be attributed to new launches, discounts across channels, and aggressive marketing by brands. The average selling point of the overall category declined 17.1% YoY primarily due to a stronger decline in the watches category.