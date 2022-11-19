Fired by Twitter or Facebook? The old economy is welcoming you

Some of the world’s biggest technology firms have begun firing thousands of employees in recent weeks, putting an abrupt end to more than a decade of rapid jobs growth. Bloomberg has reported that Amazon.com Inc. is cutting 10,000 positions, while Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has said it’s making 11,000 employees redundant. At Twitter, at least 3,700 jobs are being cut, or about half the social media company’s workforce, under new owner Elon Musk.