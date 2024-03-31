Fired US employees accuse TCS of giving their jobs to Indian H-1B visa workers; Tata Group's company responds
TCS faces allegations of hiring bias in the US, accused of favoring Indian workers on H-1B visas over American employees based on race and age. Former staff filed complaints with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been embroiled in a controversy over hiring biases at its US unit. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a group of aggrieved American employees have alleged that the software giant fired them from the company to enroll workers from India on H-1B visas.