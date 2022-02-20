Firefighting boats head to burning ship carrying Volkswagen, Porsche and Bentley cars

The Felicity Ace left Emden, Germany, on Feb. 10 and was scheduled to arrive in Davisville, R.I., on Feb. 23. A fire broke out in the ship’s cargo hold on Wednesday morning, forcing the evacuation of the crew, MOL said. With the help of commercial ships in the area and a Portuguese navy helicopter, all 22 crew members were rescued uninjured and flown to the Azores, MOL added.