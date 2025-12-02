Fireside raises $253 mn in a sign global appetite for Indian brands is rising

“Health and wellness is growing to be a very big category for us. We have also been early in our journey to invest in GenZ and Gen Alpha as a theme. We are seeing beauty, personal care, fashion and food getting disrupted. Other newer areas include travel and sports and we are also looking at AI-related plays that can disrupt these categories," Basu said. He added that companies today are seeing a faster pace of growth, scaling their yearly revenues to ₹100 crore, ₹200 crore and beyond ₹500 crore in a shorter time frame.