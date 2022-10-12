Fireside Ventures raises $225 million for third fund

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Reuters

Fireside Ventures was started by Kanwaljit Singh, who was previously associated with early-stage venture capital firm Helion Venture Partners. Photo: HT

India's Fireside Ventures has raised $225 million for its third fund to back domestic consumer brands, the venture capital firm said Wednesday, becoming the latest to firm its bet on Asia's third-largest economy even as startup funding dries up globally.