​'Firing Jack was the final straw': Elon Musk attacks Twitter leadership, takes aim at OpenAI's Bret Taylor

Elon Musk has once again criticized the former Twitter leadership, calling them the ‘lunatic left’. Musk also criticized the company's former board chairman Bret Taylor, who now serves as the Chairman of the Board at OpenAI.

Curiously enough, Musk roped in Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in the discussion, calling his 2021 exit from the company as ‘firing’. Musk also called Dorsey the ‘last bulwark’, presumably of free speech, before what he terms the woke mind virus took over the social media platform.

Musk was replying to a post on X which had shared a chart of the percentage of young people (aged 13–24) identifying as transgender or nonbinary in the US from 2014 to 2025. The purported data showed the rise in young adults identifying as nonbinary had peaked around the time Musk took over Twitter and then dropped.

Jack Dorsey was the final straw, says Musk: "The lunatic left that took over Twitter was Wormtongue to the World," Musk wrote, referencing the manipulative character from J.R.R. Tolkien's popular Lord of the Rings trilogy.

"Firing @Jack was the final straw. He was the last bulwark. Now Bret Taylor is chair of @OpenAI," Musk added.

Notably, Bret Taylor was the public face of the legal battle which had ensued between Musk and Twitter after the billionaire had attempted to terminate the deal in July 2022 owing to concerns about spam bots. The suit was later dismissed as Musk agreed to acquire the social media giant for a price of $44 billion.

Since then, Musk has made some radical changes to the social media platform, changing its name to X, relaxing the content regulation norms, ending the legacy verification programme and even merging it with his AI company xAI.

Notably, Musk has also often criticized OpenAI, a startup he helped found, for its woke leanings and often goes on to compare his own chatbot Grok to the most truthful generative AI model out there. Musk has also filed multiple lawsuits against OpenAI, the most fundamental of which is his claim that the AI startup abandoned its non-profit mission and transformed into a for-profit company.

In another case, OpenAI had a major victory where a judge dismissed xAI's lawsuit which claimed that the ChatGPT maker was trying to steal trade secrets by hiring former employees.