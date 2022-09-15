NEW DELHI : Jilian Consultants, a company facing probe by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) for allegedly setting up shell companies in India with ‘Chinese links’, has rejected the charge and has said that the 189 companies it has helped investors to set up in India operate across sectors like trade, precision equipment, mobile phone accessories, logistics, medical and other industries.

The government had on Sunday said that it has arrested a director of Jilian Consultants India Pvt. Ltd., an arm of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., operating from Gurugram after searches at its premises and of two other companies. The ministry also said it ordered a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on 33 companies including Jilian Consultants.

The company has now said that all the 189 companies it helped set up operations in India firmly comply with the local laws and corporate compliance requirements and that they are not shell companies.

“Secondly, now all of our staff are actively cooperating with India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and no conclusion has been reached…," the statement said. “We Jilian people guide investors in accordance with the law and provide legal compliance services that meet the requirements of the Indian law" for those investing in India. The company said it believes in Indian laws and hopes that all enterprises will be respected in India too.