Firm facing probe for China linked shell cos denies charges
- The corporate affairs ministry said it ordered a probe by the SFIO on 33 companies including Jilian Consultants
NEW DELHI : Jilian Consultants, a company facing probe by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) for allegedly setting up shell companies in India with ‘Chinese links’, has rejected the charge and has said that the 189 companies it has helped investors to set up in India operate across sectors like trade, precision equipment, mobile phone accessories, logistics, medical and other industries.