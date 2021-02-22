Firms’ ability to repay debt improves in Dec quarter

“Given that the moratorium expired in August 2020, the Q3 ICR is an indication of interest cover without the benefit of the moratorium, showing an improving trend. Nonetheless, given that the improvement in ICR was partially driven by earnings improvement on the back of cost-cutting measures, etc., this can moderate to some extent going forward. Additionally, with commodity headwinds emerging, there can be further pressure on earnings, which will again lead to some moderation in ICR over the near to medium term," said Shamsher Dewan, group head-corporate sector ratings at ICRA Ltd.

