Firms await states’ directions to resume activity in lockdown 4.0

MUMBAI : After the Centre extended the national lockdown till 31 May while allowing several relaxations outside containment zones to restart economic activity, companies now await directions from states to kick- start operations.

Technology industry body Nasscom said the industry must take a phased approach, with 15-20% workforce in phase I as part of the standard operation procedure (SOP).

“Companies are modelling out the workforce mix that they need on premise because their productivity has been fine while working from home. We are looking at a staggered approach with 10-15% back to work by end of May-June and, depending on the criticality, up to 20-25% for IT services. For BPM services, it is likely to be 15-30%," said Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh.

As part of the SOPs, companies need to identify functions that can be delivered from home and those for which workers are required on the shop floor or supervisory/management staff on site; decide the minimum manpower required for manufacturing and linked activities; draw up a list of such workers and check with identified employees about their health and that of their families.

For states, the big change is they would be allowed to demarcate the red, green and orange zones and allow economic activities to continue.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee said the confederation had shared draft workplace protocols and hoped each state notifies theirs. “CII had requested that economic activities be permitted across the country, including in red zones, with adequate safety and health parameters in place," he added.

