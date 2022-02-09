Firms can gain $357 bn in profit via people-focused efforts, ESG: Infosys report

The study data suggests that mere adoption is not enough, what matters most is the effectiveness with which companies use their technology. Previous surveys found adopting Agile, cloud, and other technologies led to better operational and financial benefits, but that was no longer the case in 2021, as more companies approached digital maturity. Further, the survey found companies are more effective when they use digital to positively impact stakeholders, including through ESG and initiatives like career paths for women and minorities, data privacy, and AI ethics.