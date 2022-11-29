Firms cautious of capex amid global uncertainties: BofA

“At the start of the year, we were optimistic given the general sentiments around private capex coming back," Bank of America’s head of corporate banking in India Shankar Subramaniam said." But in my opinion, the war in Ukraine put a dampener and subsequent action from the Fed further exacerbated it. So, the majority of our clients have moved to a wait-and-watch mode. At present, the capacity utilization is around 60-70% and in my opinion, clients will await some stabilization in the market before formalising any capex plans. Interestingly, we are seeing corporates that we cover planning for capacity expansion almost exclusively on the back of green energy, which is very promising," Subramaniam said in an interview.