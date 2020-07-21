Firms’ cost rationalization steps may pinch demand

“First, a cut in salary and loss of jobs will have an effect on the ability to service home loans and the possibility of a large number of defaults looks likely. Second, given lower take-home pay, people will cut back on discretionary spending, which will impact the demand story," said Madan Sabnavis, senior economist, CARE Ratings. There have already been two kinds of cost rationalizations on the staff costs side, Sabnavis said. One is direct retrenchment and the other is pay cuts. Firms have used a combination of the two along with a hiring freeze to control costs.