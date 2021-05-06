Firms  file  for  share  sale  worth $2.6 bn despite second wave

“Given the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the market will remain choppy but there will be windows of opportunity to launch deals, as we saw in March when nine companies hit the IPO market," the banker said. “So the idea is to file your document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, get the regulator’s approval and wait for the markets to stabilize to launch your deal. You want to keep yourself prepared so that when the window opens, you can move quickly and launch your IPO," he added.