Firms modify leave policy

According to Anandorup Ghose, partner, Deloitte India, most actions are taken by organizations from the perspective of reducing leave liabilities. “Due to the reduction in leave utilization, the leave liability is increasing for most companies. Companies where leave encashment was on an annual basis are moving towards encashment on retrenchment/resignation," said Ghose. Although moving leave encashment to retrenchment or resignation may not provide immediate cash flows to the companies, it helps in deferring liabilities.