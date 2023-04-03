Firms post strong credit quality despite inflationary pressures3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
India Ratings and Research reported that its corporate downgrade-to-upgrade ratio dropped to one of its lowest levels at 0.26 in FY23, down from 0.31 in the previous year.
MUMBAI : Indian companies reported strong credit quality in the year ended 31 March with continued debt reduction and robust profitability, despite some downgrades due to inflationary pressures, credit rating agencies said. As credit quality improved, rating company Icra Ltd reported fewer defaults. Icra reported 22 defaults in its portfolio in FY23, compared to 42 in the previous year and 44 in FY21. It also reported almost three upgrades for each downgrade, with the trend remaining consistent with the improvement in the asset quality of banks and non-banking financial companies.