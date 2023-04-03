Firms post strong credit quality despite inflationary pressures

According to Arvind Rao, senior director, India Ratings, what was impressive about the FY23 performance was that it immediately followed a year that witnessed a robust performance. “Transmission of commodity prices to end-customers supported profitability amid stubborn inflation and elevated interest costs," Rao said. Meanwhile, Crisil also saw more upgrades than downgrades in the second half of FY23. However, the number of upgrades in the second half of the fiscal fell to 460 from 569 in the first half. The Crisil Ratings credit ratio, or the ratio of rating upgrades to downgrades, moderated to 2.19 in the second half of FY23 from 5.52 in the first half of the financial year.

