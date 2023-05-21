Firms rein in price hikes as costs cool3 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 01:23 AM IST
High costs of everyday goods have taken a toll on demand
NEW DELHI : A range of businesses, from quick-service restaurants and apparel retailers to biscuit makers and edible oil producers, are refraining from raising prices, with some even cutting them as commodity costs cool and high prices dampen demand, offering consumers respite from soaring inflation.
