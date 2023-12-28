Firms resurrect covid alert but stop short of WFH move

“With the gradual increase in cases of JN.1 variant, we continue to be extremely careful of the safety guidelines for our employees and have taken precautionary measures to enhance safety at our offices," said Adarsh Mishra, CHRO, Panasonic Life Solutions India. Panasonic has released an advisory for employees to practise extreme caution, use masks, maintain social distancing, sanitize and follow all mandatory steps for better well-being. “In case of any symptoms related to JN.1 variant such as flu, breathlessness, etc., employees have been advised to consult a doctor or HR team immediately," Mishra added.