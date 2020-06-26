Firms run into BS-VI hurdle as imports hit

Some imports from China are of spare parts that are used for making finished goods since they are not available elsewhere, and even if they are, then at a higher cost, said R.C. Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. “A lot of electronic parts which go into a car cannot be made in India. Those are not available in India but I cannot complete a car without those parts. But then, there are lots of things that can be made in India. We should now look at how to improve the quality and cost competitiveness of Indian products," said Bhargava.