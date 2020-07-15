Firms say local curbs are affecting gains

Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd corroborated Gupta’s views. “In July, we thought the demand-side trend of June would continue but now we again are starting to experience lockdowns. That includes some of the key urban areas like the Mumbai MMR region, Bengaluru, Pune, Aurangabad, Patna, Guwahati, etc. That may dampen demand for goods as well as impact supplies. I was not expecting to see supply-side problems, but a lockdown means warehouses, factories and logistics are getting disrupted again now," he said.