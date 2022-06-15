Firms see greater  impact on infra

Speaking about the potential risks, Pandya highlighted that any entity that is operating in an industry that is sensitive with regard to environmental aspects does get translated into a certain kind of cap. Since there are several inherent risks in the industry, it can’t go beyond a certain level, even if the financials are very robust. “The sheer volatility of those aspects manifests in some way or the other, in terms of the overall functioning. When it comes to social parameters, any kind of disruptions that could be potentially there also get manifested, but the good news is that ESG parameters are getting more embedded into reading outcomes in a more explicit manner."