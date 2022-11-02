Firms switch to rupee loans for better rates

“There are multiple reasons for the decrease in dollar borrowings. Clearly, the principal reason is the increase in USD risk-free rates, pushing the overall cost up steeply for borrowers. This, coupled with an increase in credit spreads in offshore markets in more recent months has resulted in further differential compared to INR borrowing on a hedged basis. This is why several borrowers are increasingly turning to the domestic markets, which have shown resilience and sufficient liquidity," said Rajat Verma, head of commercial banking, HSBC India.

