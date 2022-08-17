Firms to get automatic alerts on compliance failures from regulator

The changes will come into force when the advanced version of MCA’s compliance management system is rolled out in about three months, according to a person privy to discussions in the government. “In the new IT framework, the system itself will be able to trigger showcause notices and human intervention will come down. Also, when firms default on filing forms and documents, the system will be able to send an alert," said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}