Firms withhold investments on inflation worries

Monetary policy panel member Jayanth Varma in the minutes of the December meeting, pointed to anecdotal evidence that suggests concerns about growth prospects are deterring capital investment even by firms that have reached more than 80% capacity utilization. While private consumption has remained buoyant, it remains to be seen how much of this is due to pent-up demand, which could dissipate over the coming months.

