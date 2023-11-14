‘FIRs false and baseless to block Religare deal’

Second FIR filed against Dabur Group accuses them of cheating and criminal conspiracy by shifting assets of Religare Enterprises to subsidiaries.

Mumbai: The Dabur group on Tuesday refuted the allegations of being involved in the Mahadev online betting app scam after members of the promoter family were named in two first information reports (FIR) filed within a week in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A group spokesperson said the FIRs were “false and baseless", and part of an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

The first FIR, filed on 7 November, alleged that the Burmans, who co-own the IPL team Punjab Kings, are part of a cricket betting racket. It named 32 people, including the Dubai-based promoters of the Mahadev betting app, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second and most recent FIR, filed on 11 November, a shareholder of Religare Enterprises Ltd, Vaibhav Gawali, has charged the Burmans with cheating and criminal conspiracy. Gawali complained that 14 persons, including Mohit Burman, chairman of the Dabur Group, Vivekchand Burman and Anandchand Burman, had shifted the assets of Religare Enterprises to its subsidiaries which had put the shareholders’ investment at risk.

This FIR comes in the middle of a pitched battle between the Burmans and the Religare board. The Dabur promoters, who currently own 21.25% in Religare, announced an open offer on 25 September to take control of the company. The board of Religare, which initially had welcomed the move, later commissioned an independent valuation report. Some independent directors are also said to have written to Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India and the insurance regulator alleging fraud and market manipulation by the Burmans, a charge which the latter has rejected. The Burmans, in turn, have accused Religare chairperson Rashmi Saluja of insider trading, which she has denied.

The FIR is “a step provoked by vested interests in an attempt to block the acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd by Burman Family," said a Burman spokesperson in a statement. “The Burman Family remains shocked at these ‘arm twisting’ moves, which are grossly illegal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first FIR, social activist Prakash Banker claimed that the 32 accused he has named in his complaint have cumulatively earned over ₹15,000 crore from illegal betting. According to the FIR, Mahadev app’s promoter Chandrakar and two alleged bookies, London-based Dinesh Khambat and Dubai resident Chander Aggarwal, have been involved in match-fixing in a certain cricket league. Banker alleged in the FIR that “Chander Aggarwal has a backdoor and/or indirect involvement in the team participating in this cricket league. He is known to be directly related to accused No. 16 namely Mohit Burman."

“We have not received any formal communication on any such FIR," said the Burman spokesperson. “From a copy of the FIR that is being circulated in the media, we note that allegations are being made that Mr. Mohit Burman and Mr. Gaurav Burman are directly related to some of the accused. Mr. Mohit Burman and Mr. Gaurav Burman do not even know or have ever met the accused mentioned in the FIR being circulated selectively in the media."

Banker could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off; Gawali’s number provided by the police was not valid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An officer of the enforcement directorate, close to the investigations in the Mahadev app case, said the central agency has not yet registered any Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on the basis of the Mumbai police’s FIR as a predicate offence has yet to be established.

Last month, the ED had submitted its charge sheet in its probe in the Mahadev app scam, naming 14 accused including the two promoters and seized assets worth ₹450 crore. The agency has also approached Interpol to issue red corner notices against Chandrakar and Uppal.

