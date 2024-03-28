First Ambani-Adani pact: RIL picks 26% stake in Adani Power's MP project; deal pegged at ₹50 crore between rival firms
Reliance will pick up five crore equity shares in Mahan Energen Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, of face value ₹10 at par ( ₹50 crore)
In the first collaboration between rival billionaires, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has picked up a 26 per cent stake in a Madhya Pradesh power project of Gautam Adani, and signed a pact to use the plants' 500 MW of electricity for captive use.