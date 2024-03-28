In the first collaboration between rival billionaires, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has picked up a 26 per cent stake in a Madhya Pradesh power project of Gautam Adani, and signed a pact to use the plants' 500 MW of electricity for captive use. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance will pick up five crore equity shares in Mahan Energen Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, of face value ₹10 at par ( ₹50 crore).

As per the deal, one unit of 600 MW capacity from MEL's Mahan thermal power plant, which has an aggregate operating and upcoming capacity of 2800 MW, will be designated as the Captive Unit for this purpose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, Adani Power said, "We would like to inform that Mahan Energen Limited ("MEL"), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited ("APL" or the "Company") has entered into a 20-year long-term Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for 500 MW with Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), under the Captive User policy as defined under the Electricity Rules, 2005. One unit of 600 MW capacity of MEL's Mahan thermal power plant, out of its aggregate operating and upcoming capacity of 2800 MW, will be designated as the Captive Unit for this purpose."

To avail the benefits of the Captive User policy, RIL will hold a 26% ownership stake in the Captive Unit, proportionate to the total capacity of the power plant. The company will invest in 5,00,00,000 equity shares of MEL, amounting to Rs. 50 crore for the proportionate ownership stake.

This deal essentially brings an exclusive arrangement for 500 MW of power purchase by Reliance Industries on a long-term basis from Adani Power.

