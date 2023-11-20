Sam Altman 's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) hints at a strict deadline for his return to OpenAI and the removal of the company's board of directors. Altman was unceremoniously ousted as the company's CEO in a Google Meet on Thursday night, while Greg Brockman was also removed from his position as chairman of the board.

Altman and Brockman arrived at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters to negotiate a possible return to the company. Interim CEO Mira Murati told OpenAI employees that she had invited the two former executives, Reuters reported, citing The Information.

Wearing a guest badge in what appears to be the OpenAI building, Altman wrote: “First and last time i ever wear one of these"

According to a report by The Verge, Altman has set a strict deadline of 5pm Pacific Time for his return to the company, and one of his conditions for returning to the company is the removal of the existing board members who fired him as CEO. In such a situation, the board may have to decide who will replace them.

According to a Reuters report, Microsoft, which owns a 49% stake in OpenAI, is likely to take a role on the board if Altman returns to the company. The company, led by Satya Nadella, could either take a seat on the board or as a non-voting observer.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that Microsoft and Satya Nadella were blindsided by OpenAI's decision to oust Sam Altman as CEO. Satya Nadella is said to have offered Altman his full support in his bid to return to the company and in any of his future endeavours.

Microsoft and OpenAI have had a mutually beneficial partnership, with the Satya Nadella-led company using many of the features OpenAI has developed to improve its products, such as Bing Chat or Windows Copilot.

In a blogpost about the partnership with OpenAI, Nadella had written, “We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and remain committed to our partnership,"

