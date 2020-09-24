Home >Companies >News >First clash may be over value of stake
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

First clash may be over value of stake

2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 05:52 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

Tata Sons’ court filings peg the valuation of SP group’s stake at around 1.5 trillion

Differences over valuation, massive capital requirement and the structure of Tata Sons Ltd are likely to be key hurdles in the proposed separation process of Shapoorji Pallonji group from the Tata group.

The first point of friction could be the valuation of the SP group’s 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. While Tata Sons’ court filings peg the valuation of this stake at around 1.5 trillion, the SP group claims it is closer to 1.8 trillion.

“Valuation will be a big issue. That will be the most important challenge," a senior partner at one of the Big Four audit firms said on condition of anonymity.

According to experts, in case the SP group cannot bring in a buyer who will propose a price for its stake, arriving at a consensus valuation could become a tricky issue.

“Valuation is always a challenge in deals where there is only one buyer. The SP group seems to have a compulsion to sell; so, they will be under pressure when it comes to bargaining for a better value," the person cited above said.

“The challenge for the SP group is to find a buyer or a consortium of buyers that can offer the value that they are seeking," he added.

A second person, an investment banker, said arriving at an agreeable valuation could turn out to be a long-drawn process.

“You will have to appoint an independent valuer, ideally one of the Big Four audit firms. Given the scale of the Tata group, especially the long list of unlisted companies, arriving at a valuation could be a long exercise that could take three to six months.

He added that the valuation of Tata Sons could also be impacted by a holding company discount.

“In a holding company structure, one would calculate the value of the underlying assets and then provide for a holding company discount, which could be as much as 20%. If an external buyer has to value it, then they will consider a holding company discount, to account for the leakages when the dividend is upstreamed from the operating company to holding company," he added.

For SP group, a quick stake sale is necessary given its immediate liquidity needs and for the group to manage its almost 30,000 crore debt, and protracted negotiations may turn out to be unfavourable for the group.

To be sure, others feel that valuation might not end up being a major bone of contention.

“The valuation being cited by the two groups of Mistry shares is relatively closer; so, negotiating a realistic value for these shares may not lead to conflict," said a senior lawyer, requesting anonymity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
In the last hearing, the tribunal directed Tata Sons to file an affidavit and written responses by 10 August regarding its conversion into a private limited company from a public company. Photo: Mint

Ball in Tata Sons’ court after Mistry decides to part ways

3 min read . 05:46 AM IST
A file photo of Ratan Tata with Cyrus Mistry (PTI)

'Time to separate': Shapoorji Pallonji Group agrees to exit Tata Sons

4 min read . 22 Sep 2020
A file photo of industrialist, philanthropist Ratan Tata with Cyrus Mistry (PTI)

Bidding goodbye to  Mistrys can cut both ways for the Tata Group

2 min read . 23 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout