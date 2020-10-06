First-ever National Startup Awards recognises innovations from across India

From a startup that has developed world's first eco-friendly and non-hazardous batteries from Aloe Vera (Lucknow-based Aloe Ecell Private Ltd) to a startup on its way to develop one of the most cost-effective small satellite launch vehicles in the world (Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Private Ltd), the first ever National Startup Awards by the government on Tuesday rewarded innovations from across the country.

From a startup that has developed world's first eco-friendly and non-hazardous batteries from Aloe Vera (Lucknow-based Aloe Ecell Private Ltd) to a startup on its way to develop one of the most cost-effective small satellite launch vehicles in the world (Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Private Ltd), the first ever National Startup Awards by the government on Tuesday rewarded innovations from across the country.

The ₹5 lakh award to the winners recognised exceptional startups across various categories that are providing innovative solutions to solve real problems and challenges for India; developing innovative technologies, products, and solutions from India into the world; building businesses that are scalable, sustainable and responsible; and delivering measurable developmental gains.

The ₹5 lakh award to the winners recognised exceptional startups across various categories that are providing innovative solutions to solve real problems and challenges for India; developing innovative technologies, products, and solutions from India into the world; building businesses that are scalable, sustainable and responsible; and delivering measurable developmental gains. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

All winners and finalists will get the opportunity to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and companies for potential work orders as well as for participation in various national and international startup events.

Startups across 12 sectors including agriculture, health, energy, space were identified which were further divided into 35 categories and 3 special categories. More than 1600 applications were received from 23 states and 4 Union Territories with highest applications from Karnataka (418) followed by Maharashtra (276).

“The first ever National Startup Awards under the Startup India initiative seeks to recognize and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers who are building innovative products, solutions and scalable enterprises. It is an effort to identify startups, which have demonstrated measurable social impact, and high potential of employment generation or wealth creation," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said.

The other notable winners include Delhi-based Intello Labs Private Limited that has digitised food quality assessment across the supply chain from farm to table, enhancing value addition for farmers and food processing industry; Bengaluru-based Niramai Health Analytix Private Limited that offers solution for early detection of breast cancer that could significantly reduce health complications and fatalities; Bengaluru-based Gingermind Technologies Pvt Ltd that has developed wearable products to support the visually impaired for living independently.

Topics National Startup Awards