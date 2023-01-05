First female vice chair of GE lists Manhattan townhome for $10.995 million
- Beth Comstock did a roughly $2.5 million renovation on the West Village property, adding a rooftop deck
Beth Comstock, a former vice chair at General Electric, is listing her Manhattan townhouse for $10.995 million.
The landmarked, five-story brick home is located on a cobblestone street in the West Village, said listing agent Laurence Carty of Corcoran. The four-bedroom, roughly 4,100-square-foot townhouse was built around 1850, according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.
Ms. Comstock said she and her husband, tech executive Chris Travers, lived in a West Village condo before purchasing the townhouse for $5.75 million in 2012. They did a two-year, roughly $2.5 million renovation, which included adding a rooftop deck, she said.
The Greek Revival townhouse is about 22 feet wide, with oversized windows, three working fireplaces and original wood floors, said Mr. Carty. Ms. Comstock said she often hosted dinner parties in the formal dining room, which has a wet bar. The rooftop deck has a glass-walled room which Ms. Comstock said she used as an office and home gym.
The property has a garden-level patio and a private garden, said Mr. Carty. The stoop has its original wrought-iron railings, according to the Landmarks Preservation Commission.
Ms. Comstock said she and Mr. Travers plan to downsize to a smaller Manhattan residence because they are spending less time in the city. They purchased a second home in the Hudson Valley, north of Manhattan, after she left General Electric in 2017, she said.
Ms. Comstock worked for decades at GE and the company now called NBCUniversal, which was a GE subsidiary at the time. She became GE’s first female vice chair in 2015. In 2018, she published the book “Imagine It Forward: Courage, Creativity, and the Power of Change." Mr. Travers is an executive at Hyperreal, a digital animation studio specializing in avatars for film, videogames and the metaverse.
Mr. Carty shares the listing with colleagues Irene Lo and Jennifer Rahilly.
Houses in the West Village sold for a median $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 14% from the same time last year, according to PropertyShark, a real-estate data company. Since then, the market has slightly cooled, said Mr. Carty, adding that he expects buyers who were priced out of the market in the past few years to return.
“The market was hotter a few months ago, there’s no question about it," he said, “But things are moving."
