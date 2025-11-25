First look at Air India's Maharaja lounge at T3, Delhi Indira Gandhi airport — see pics, eligibility and other details

Indian full-cost carrier Air India is set to re-open its world-class Maharaja Lounge at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) for international passengers in New Delhi, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has confirmed.

Speaking to reporters at a press event on 24 November, Wilson said that this is part of the Tata-run airlines' refreshed lounge network, spread across Bengaluru, Delhi, New York and San Francisco.

“All our efforts are being recognised by customers, and that is showing in our Net Promoter Score, which reached an all-time high of 37 in September 2025,” said Wilson. The airlines' Net Promoter Score is a survey of around 2,00,000 passengers on their flying experience with Air India.

When will Air India's Delhi Maharaja Lounge reopen? While Air India did not give Mint a date except “soon” when asked about the launch schedule, ANI reported that the new T3 Maharaja Lounge in Delhi will be unveiled some time in December 2025.

Meanwhile, Air India said that a new domestic lounge will also come up at Delhi’s Terminal 3 in the second half of 2026.

Air India Maharaja Lounge: First look and what we know According to the airline, the Maharaja Lounge coming soon at T3 will be available to first class and business class passengers of the airline, besides eligible Maharaja Club members.

First look at Air India's Maharaja Lounge at Delhi international airport's T3.

Air India is “gearing up to launch a new lounge at Delhi international airport’s Terminal 3”, with the new domestic lounge expected in the second half of 2026.

Besides this, on the international side, work on new lounges is underway at New York and San Francisco.

Work on lounge at San Francisco airport is currently on, to be completed by February 2026.

The lounge at New York's John F Kennedy (JFK airport) is being upgraded, to be completed by March 2026.

Air India's passenger lounge at Bengaluru airport is already open for passengers.

Air India undertakes fleet modernisation, menu upgrade Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wilson said 2026 will mark the most significant shift in customer experience as the airline completes major upgrades across its fleet and begins inducting new wide-body aircraft.

The carrier is set to receive six widebody aircraft, a mix of Boeing B787-9 and Airbus A350-1000 in 2026, besides its retrofitted B787-8 aircraft also set to join the fleet next year. Ahead of this, Air India will receive the first of the line-fit B787-9 aircraft at the end of 2025.

These aircraft are expected to re-enter service by February 2026, followed by two to three wide-body aircraft refreshed each month. According to Wilson, by 2026-end, around 67% of Air India's B787 fleet will feature the new interiors, and full fleet retrofit set to be completed by mid-2027.

Further, Wilson said that Air India is also working to upgrade its service with a new food and beverage menu across the network. The rollout has already started on international flights, with the domestic menu expected to be upgraded by January 2026.

