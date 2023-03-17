First Republic gets $30 billion of bank deposits in rescue3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:13 AM IST
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will contribute $5 bn of uninsured deposits each, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will kick in $2.5 bn apiece
The US’s biggest banks agreed to deposit $30 billion with First Republic Bank in an effort to stem the turmoil that’s sent depositors fleeing from regional banks and shaken the country’s financial system.
