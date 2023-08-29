FirstCry founder Supam Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion: Report1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:44 AM IST
India's tax department is investigating alleged tax evasion by the founder of three Indian unicorns. Several investors in FirstCry have also received enquiries related to the matter.
The IT department is probing an alleged tax evasion by founder of three Indian unicorns FirstCry.com, Globalbees Brands Ltd. and Xpressbees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
