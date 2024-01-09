Companies
Firstcry, Ola Electric IPOs to build a club of super-rich
Summary
- The top 10 executives of Bhavish Aggarwal-led e-scooter manufacturer Ola Electric are sitting on a potential cash value of ₹16,792 crore, of which Aggarwal’s stake alone is worth a little more than ₹16,000 crore
BENGALURU , NEW DELHI : Top leaders of Ola Electric and Firstcry stand to make a windfall in their companies’ upcoming public listing, an analysis of their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by Mint showed.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more