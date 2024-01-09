Firstcry, Ola Electric IPOs to build a club of super-rich

However, the exercise of these options and acquisition of shares will not be without tax implications. “Employees will need to pay tax when they exercise the options and purchase the shares. At this point, the excess of fair market value over the issue price is taxed as salary. Thereafter, when they sell the shares, they will need to pay a capital gains tax on the amount of consideration exceeding the fair market value," said Rahul Charkha, partner, Economic Laws Practice.