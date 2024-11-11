FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions completes GST inspection; pays ₹1.74 crore in tax review settlement

The GST inspection focused on reported mismatches between GST return filings in forms GSTR-3B and GSTR-2A across the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2022-23.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Although FirstCry was conceptualised as an online-first retailer, it now has a strong offline presence across the country. (Reuters)
Although FirstCry was conceptualised as an online-first retailer, it now has a strong offline presence across the country. (Reuters)

On November 10, 2024, Brainbees Solutions Limited, the parent company of the popular e-commerce platform FirstCry, confirmed the conclusion of a GST department inspection that began on November 6. 

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company stated that it fully cooperated with officials and addressed all queries raised. Brainbees reported that it paid 1.74 crore, including interest, due to discrepancies in GST returns from past financial years.

Brainbees Solutions share price was trading in red, down 0.97 per cent, at 559, on November 11, 2024, on NSE, at 9:40 am. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 29,022.40 crore, as per NSE.

Brainbees Solutions Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE as FirstCry.

Inspection targets expenses associated with FirstCry’s IPO

The four-day GST inspection, which began on November 6 and concluded on November 10, 2024, was led by the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, Investigation-C. It focused on reported mismatches between GST return filings in forms GSTR-3B and GSTR-2A across the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2022-23. 

The inspection also scrutinised GST implications related to expenses associated with FirstCry’s IPO, specifically questioning the treatment of costs incurred during the issuance of new shares. The company stated that it provided adequate explanations to address these concerns and maintained that all issues were resolved satisfactorily.

Also Read | Bitcoin hits all-time record high over $81,000 as Trump win pushes crypto market

The Pune-based company assured stakeholders that the inspection had no adverse impact on its business operations. 

“The Company has fully cooperated with the officials and has responded to all the clarifications and details sought by them,” said Brainbees in its filing. “This has not impacted the operations of the Company, which are continuing as usual,” it added.

Also Read | RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Trial at a special court to start today

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company’s official filing included all details under Regulation 30, as per SEBI’s mandate. The compliance statement indicated that should any further material updates emerge regarding the GST inquiry, Brainbees would inform the exchanges promptly.

Also Read | Stock Market News Today Live Updates on : Tata Motors share price gains 2% post Q2 results on better second half FY25 expectations

Brainbees Solutions Limited operates out of its registered office in Pune and manages FirstCry, India’s leading children’s goods retailer, which continues to expand its market presence both online and in physical stores. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsFirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions completes GST inspection; pays ₹1.74 crore in tax review settlement

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    817.35
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    11.65 (1.45%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.05 (-1.39%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    227.85
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    5.85 (2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.40
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2 (-1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

    580.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    10.75 (1.89%)

    Coforge share price

    8,029.70
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    75.85 (0.95%)

    Page Industries share price

    48,003.65
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    15.85 (0.03%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    428.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -45.8 (-9.65%)

    Asian Paints share price

    2,544.20
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -225.05 (-8.13%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,902.00
    10:11 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -153.8 (-7.48%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

    64.92
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.77 (-5.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    328.75
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    25.15 (8.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    1,002.90
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    54.7 (5.77%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    474.00
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.55 (5.46%)

    JSW Energy share price

    749.10
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    37 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.