Expect ‘fatalities’ in niche quick commerce, says FirstCry CEO Supam Maheshwari

Quick commerce is here to stay, according to FirstCry managing director and chief executive Supam Maheshwari. He added, however, that the economics will increasingly favour large retailers with established stores, logistics networks, and private labels over niche platforms building from scratch.
"There will be fatalities in this space," Maheshwari told Mint, referring to specialty quick-commerce platforms. He explained that these platforms face a difficult path to profitability due to high logistics, inventory, working capital, and customer-acquisition costs.