Fisdom launches stock-broking services, pushes subscription model

To spearhead the stock broking business, the company has elevated Rakesh Singh to be the CEO of the broking business. Rakesh joined Fisdom in 2018 and was heading sales and distribution. Rakesh has a successful track record of launching and scaling broking businesses in multiple entities such as HDFC Securities, UTI Securities and Standard Chartered Bank. Fisdom has pioneered a unique bank partnership led wealth management model that provides access to high quality services to customers in tier-II and tier-III locations. In the near future, Fisdom will also extend the broking services to the customers of Fisdom’s partner banks as well.