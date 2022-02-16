Fisdom, a wealth-tech company, has joined hands with Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), to offer wealth management products and services to over 29 million customers of the bank. This partnership is to distribute the wealth products and services through the bank’s network of more than 2,000 branches and its digital platforms, including the mobile banking app and internet banking.

The wealth management services will be made accessible to bank customers through both physical and digital mode. This will enable customers of the bank to invest into mutual funds through its mobile banking app, Maha mobile, and internet banking facility.

Customers will be able to view all the details pertinent to funds and can also track the performances of their investments in real-time. Fisdom is also planning to expand its product suite, the wealth-tech firm said.

Moreover, the firm said multiple products including direct equity, pension funds, HNI wealth products, among others will be offered to its customers.

“This facility envisages at enabling our customers to add varied options at their fingertip while enabling them avail services under one roof. This will foster our mutual fund clientele while giving them opportunity through diverse portfolios. This also shows our commitment for digital delivery which shall surely add fillip to our digital journey in the days to come," A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said.

Anand Dalmia, co-founder, Fisdom, said, “We are pleased to associate with Bank of Maharashtra in order to offer our complete range of wealth management offerings. We believe this strategic partnership will redefine wealth management for the customers of Bank of Maharashtra as we promise them a unique and convenient investment experience. We look forward to partner with various other banks in the near future and serve their customers with our innovative tech-led wealth management products and quality service delivery."

