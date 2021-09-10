Fisdom's private wealth foray may provide template for other fintechs

"The typical bank branch has around 8,000 customers of which I would say 300 qualify as mass affluent. They would either have a locker or an account balance of more than 50 lakh or an overdraft account, indicators of wealth accumulation and that is the customer base we are targeting," said Subramanya SV, co founder at Fisdom. Fisdom is predominantly a distributor of financial products like mutual funds and it shares commission income with its partner banks as referral fees. This is in contrast to apps like Groww and Kuvera which offer direct plans of mutual funds on their platforms. Direct plans do not feature any distributor commissions. Fisdom has a direct plan variant called Finity which is currently used by a small segment of its customer base.

