Fishing guide among witnesses sought in billionaire's tax fraud case

About 20 witnesses have been subpoenaed to gather evidence for a competency hearing scheduled for September, the U.S. says. In its filing Monday, the government said it is seeking information from five that haven’t responded to its requests. While the information being sought isn’t tied to the alleged criminal activity, the witnesses had interactions with Brockman since 2018 that are “directly relevant to his claim that he is suffering from progressive dementia," prosecutors said.