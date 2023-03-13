Fitch affirms Adani Electricity Mumbai’s USD notes at ‘BBB-’1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Governance weaknesses at the sponsor level and other group entities, including a highly concentrated shareholding structure across group entities and aggressive debt-funded investments at some entities, can expose all Adani group-related firms to higher contagion risks than previously estimated
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed ‘BBB-’ rating on Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd’s (AEML) dollar-denominated senior secured notes, due in 2030.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×