Fitch affirms Indian Oil Corp at ‘BBB-’; outlook stable1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Fitch expects IOC’s marketing segment to return to profitability in the financial year 2024, as crude oil prices are projected to decline from the record levels seen in FY23
New Delhi: Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Oil Corp Ltd’s (IOC) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook. The agency also maintained the senior unsecured rating and the ratings on the outstanding senior unsecured debt of IOC at ‘BBB-’.
