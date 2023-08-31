Fitch affirms ONGC ratings at 'BBB-', Outlook stable

Fitch affirms ONGC ratings at 'BBB-', Outlook stable2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Fitch Ratings Thursday gave a stamp of approval to ONGC by keeping its rating at 'BBB-' with stable Outlook. This rating shows that ONGC is considered to have a moderate level of creditworthiness.
Fitch Ratings Thursday gave a stamp of approval to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited by keeping its rating at 'BBB-' with stable Outlook. This rating shows that ONGC is considered to have a moderate level of creditworthiness. The businesses rating also said that the future outlook for ONGC is stable.