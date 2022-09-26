Fitch affirms rating on Bharat Petroleum at ‘BBB-’; outlook stable

Fitch expects BPCL’s marketing volumes to rise to around 48 million metric tons (MMT) in FY23, from 44.6MMT in FY22. This is based on our expectation of a 7% growth in India’s GDP, as mobility and economic activity improve after the pandemic. BPCL’s 1QFY23 marketing volumes of 12.3MMT were one of its highest; and while demand may dip seasonally in 2QFY23 with the monsoons, it should pick up again in 2HFY23 on the holiday season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}