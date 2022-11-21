Fitch affirms ratings of UltraTech at ‘BBB-’

“UTCL has a capacity of 121.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and domestic market share of 21% by installed capacity. Its planned expansion to around 160 MTPA by FY25 will bolster its leadership. UTCL’s large scale helped it establish its brand in India, where the bulk of cement is sold to customers in bags. UTCL commands a pricing premium over smaller brands," the agency added.