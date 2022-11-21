Fitch affirms ratings of UltraTech at ‘BBB-’

The ratings agency said that UltraTech Cement’s ratings reflect its position as the third-largest cement producer globally, excluding China, and the largest in India, a market with healthy long-term growth prospects
NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings has affirmed UltraTech Cement’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB-’.
The outlook on the foreign-currency IDR is ‘negative’ and that on the local-currency IDR is ‘stable’.
Fitch has also affirmed UltraTech’s $400 million 2.80% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at ‘BBB-’.
The ratings agency said that UltraTech Cement’s (UTCL’s) ratings reflect its position as the third-largest cement producer globally, excluding China, and the largest in India, a market with healthy long-term growth prospects. The company has strong branding and cost-efficient operations that underpin its competitive position.
These have helped UTCL’s profitability to remain above the industry average and position it well to cope with the industry’s inherent cyclicality despite weaker geographic diversification than larger global peers.
The ‘negative’ outlook on UTCL’s foreign-currency IDR reflects Fitch’s ‘negative’ outlook on India’s long-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs.
UTCL’s foreign-currency IDR is not directly constrained by India’s sovereign rating but cannot exceed the country ceiling of ‘BBB-’, which reflects the transfer and convertibility risks associated with foreign-currency obligations.
Should the sovereign IDRs be downgraded to ‘BB+’, the country ceiling may also be revised lower in tandem, which would constrain UTCL’s foreign-currency IDR to ‘BB+’.
The stable outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that UTCL’s leverage headroom will remain comfortable despite higher expansion capex and moderation in margins after the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22).
“UTCL’s financial structure has improved considerably since FY20 on healthy profitability amid the Covid-19 pandemic and significant debt reduction," Fitch said.
“UTCL has a capacity of 121.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and domestic market share of 21% by installed capacity. Its planned expansion to around 160 MTPA by FY25 will bolster its leadership. UTCL’s large scale helped it establish its brand in India, where the bulk of cement is sold to customers in bags. UTCL commands a pricing premium over smaller brands," the agency added.
Fitch regards its strong brand as an important competitive strength, as it adds a degree of stability to prices and margins amid the exposure to cyclical end-markets and energy price volatility.
UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third-largest cement producer outside China, and the largest in India by installed capacity.
The company reported a 42% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹756 crore for the quarter ended September, as against ₹1,314 crore in the year-ago period, weighed down by higher power and fuel costs as well as lower demand.
On Monday, shares of UltraTech were traded 0.90% lower at ₹6,752.90 on the BSE.