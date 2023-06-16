Ratings agency Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed 'BBB-' rating on Adani Green Energy Ltd Restricted Group 2's $362.5 million senior secured notes (bonds), implying a low risk of default.

The rating agency said that credit assessment is supported by the company's 570MW solar portfolio across two Indian states and long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 2's (AGEL RG2) consists of 570MW of polycrystalline solar projects, a proven technology with a long operating history, a Fitch rating issued on Friday said.

"We regard the operation of these types of solar projects as straightforward and the solar modules are provided by internationally known suppliers" it said.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) RG2's $362.5 million senior secured, largely amortising notes due 2039 at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable, it said.

Fitch's rational behind the rating was that that the AGEL RG2's credit assessment is supported by its 570MW solar portfolio across two Indian states, moderately volatile generation record at portfolio level, long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs), commercially proven technology, experienced operations and maintenance contractors, and strong credit metrics.

The restricted group's (RG) financial profile with rating-case debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.44x is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating for the asset portfolio, reflecting considerable rating headroom at the current level. The credit assessment is constrained by India's (BBB-/Stable) 'BBB-' Country Ceiling, it explained.

The RG is made up of three subsidiaries of India-based Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). The US dollar notes are issued in part by each of the three SPVs (special purpose vehicle) in the RG: Wardha Solar Maharashtra Private Ltd, Adani Renewable Energy (RJ) Limited and Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited. The notes are stapled together to mimic the structure of a restricted pool.

"We believe these group-related risks to be lower for the AGEL RG2 due to legal ring-fencing as per a strict cash flow waterfall mechanism in the US dollar notes. The group is re-evaluating its investment plans, especially in non-infrastructure businesses," it stated.

The Adani family recently sold $1.9 billion in shares across various group entities to a US-based fund, it noted.

Two of the boards at Adani group companies - Adani Transmission Ltd (BBB-/Stable) and Adani Enterprise - approved a plan to raise a total of about USD2.5 billion from the stock market.

The additional funding will support financial flexibility across Adani group entities, mitigating the risks, it held.