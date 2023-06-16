Fitch affirms stable outlook to $362.5 mn debt of Adani Green Energy RG22 min read 16 Jun 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The rating agency said that credit assessment is supported by the company's 570MW solar portfolio across two Indian states and long-term fixed-price power purchase agreements
Ratings agency Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed 'BBB-' rating on Adani Green Energy Ltd Restricted Group 2's $362.5 million senior secured notes (bonds), implying a low risk of default.
