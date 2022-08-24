Fitch arm says Adani Group companies overleveraged3 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 12:58 AM IST
- Conglomerate’s aggressive expansion plan puts pressured on credit metrics, cash flows, says CreditSights
MUMBAI : Adani Group is deeply overleveraged and may land in a debt trap, Fitch group unit CreditSights said, as the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate borrows aggressively to invest heavily in multiple businesses, in some of which it does not have proven expertise.